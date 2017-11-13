Reggae Artiste Petraa Sends A Message Of EternalLove.

Having been influenced by great Artists such as Marcia Griffiths, Bob Marley, Beres Hammond, Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Chronixx, Jah Cure and Motown, Petraa loves and appreciates good music and the people that have made them.

It can be seen and expressed in her writing style and the way she tells her stories with her voice.

Many who hear Petraa, have compared her to Reggae Princess Etana. Although Petraa loves, respects and appreciates the comparison, Petraa is ready to create and leave her own mark in the Reggae industry.

Petraa promises to bring something familiar but eclectically different from what is out there in the Reggae scene.

Mixing her British upbringing with her Vincentian/Kittitian Roots, Petraaâ€™s music of love, life, experience and consciousness is heavily influenced by Jamaican culture; which she was exposed to growing up.

Being raised around Lovers Rock and Reggae Music from the 1970s/80s era has influenced Petraa's style.

For her, this was a time when "Reggae was felt more so than heard". It is this that Petraa wants her listeners to experience through her music; mixing this with an array of soulful vocals and sounds but also with a melodic twist that at times can be up tempo and up beat allowing the listener to jump to their feet in an expression of dance.

"I make music for the world to hear, enjoy and love....I wanna be able to tell a story many can relate to on many levels" ---- Petraa says.

