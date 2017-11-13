Raypower OAP, Tisan Bako & American Rapper 50Cent In Music Battle

American Ace Rapper cum Actor, 50Cent has been embracing more of acting, especially with the runnng of his own TV series titled ‘Power’ which has been showing in media networks in USA.

He started a new show titled ' 50 Central" which recently started showing on BET Tv in America, a move, a good number of people were not thrilled about.

They were not thrilled because a show which had grown so much momentum, called "Being Mary Jane" was yanked off BET for the Power TV Series.

Amongst the many fans of Being Mary Jane who showed their dismay at not just the cancelation of Being Mary Jane show but the fact that they don't see the newly replaced show '50 Central' as enticing as the former show was Raypower OAP, Tisan Bako.

Asking the rapper to go back to his rap game where he is relevant.

This obviously didn’t go well with 50 Cent who clapped back at the OAP on instagram.

One of the casts, Gabrielle Union recently told the press that 50 Cent is to blame for cancelling the season 4 of the show.

