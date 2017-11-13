Watch video (Video directed by Iyke Eche of H.S IDEAS)
YouTube URL:
Embed Code:
'This is the Day' Lyrics Ooo ooooo CHORUS This is the day the lord has made I will rejoice, be glad In it For your goodness and your mercies They are new every morning This is the day The Lord has made I will enter his gates with thanksgiving Enter his courts with praise I will sing and shout I will clap my hands Rejoice for this is the day THE LORD HAS MADE VERSE I will enter his gates with thanksgiving Enter his courts with praise I will sing and shout I will clap my hands I'll rejoice in him For this is the day I will celebrate I will shout his praise I will bless his name For this is the day I will sing and shout I will clap my hands Rejoice for this is the day THE LORD HAS MADE I will rejoice and be glad in it I will enter His gates with thanksgiving, rejoice
Evans Ogboi Premiers His First Single "This Is The Day"
Following the incredible success of his live album recording, Evans Ogboi premiers his first single "This Is The Day" off his brand new album project #KOINONIA.
"This Is The Day" is a great song of praise to our great God in appreciation of his love and faithfulness each day.
Song written by Purist and Evans Ogboi.
Recorded live at City Gates Church, London.
Music produced by Evans Ogboi for Simplicity Records London UK
DOWNLOAD
https://my.notjustok.com/track/290894/evans-ogboi-this-is-the-day
Watch video (Video directed by Iyke Eche of H.S IDEAS)
YouTube URL:
Embed Code:
'This is the Day' Lyrics
Ooo ooooo
CHORUS
This is the day the lord has made
I will rejoice, be glad In it
For your goodness and your mercies
They are new every morning
This is the day
The Lord has made
I will enter his gates with thanksgiving
Enter his courts with praise
I will sing and shout
I will clap my hands
Rejoice for this is the day
THE LORD HAS MADE
VERSE
I will enter his gates with thanksgiving
Enter his courts with praise
I will sing and shout
I will clap my hands
I'll rejoice in him
For this is the day
I will celebrate
I will shout his praise
I will bless his name
For this is the day
I will sing and shout
I will clap my hands
Rejoice for this is the day
THE LORD HAS MADE
I will rejoice and be glad in it
I will enter His gates with thanksgiving, rejoice