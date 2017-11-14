Official Music Video: Gracious By Jid~Vocals

Two-time Ukrainian best gospel artiste, Jid~Vocals premieres the official music video for his single "Gracious."

According to Jid, "Gracious" simply brings to the fore that God's grace is purely a gift, unearned, unmerited, undeserved.

"Nothing we did or could do would ever merit salvation”.

"For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God, not by works, so that no one can boast; Ephesians 2:8-9.”

“Family such grace should never be taken for granted. The grace we experience is free but it cost the Giver His life."

The video was directed by Jid Records Productions.





