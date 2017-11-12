I'm Humbled By Tic Tac's Endorsement - Kidi

Kidi

Fast rising Ghanaian musician, Kidi, known in private life as Dennis Nana Dwamena has expressed his gratitude to multiple award winner, Tic Tac for endorsing him.

"For Tic Tac to say he sees himself in me, during his early stages in music, and expresse confidence in me is all joy and thanks be to God," the 'Odo' hit maker, Kidi.

"I'm honoured for Tic Tac to have said he sees himself in me, he is a legend and has done a lot for Ghana music," Kidi said.

Kidi made these remarks on Happy FM's Showbiz Extra entertainment show on Saturday.

According to Kidi, for Someone like Tic Tac, who is a music legend to have said that has really humbled him.

He added that he was honoured for such endorsement, because Tic Tac has done a lot of Ghana music.

This comes at the back of Tic Tac's continuous endorsement of Kidi and Kuame Eugene, for their amazing talent and quality compositions.

Tic Tac has on numerous radio interviews called on Ghanaians to support these talents in their quest to promote Ghana music, for they possess unique qualities.

known by his stage name, KiDi, the young budding R&B musician was born in 1994.

He won the MTN hitmaker 4 in 2015.