Video Premiere: Dabenja - Sugar Baby

The Mustard Seed (TMS) Music presents a brand new single from its act Dabenja.

This one is titled “Sugar Baby” and was produced by super hit maker Micah Heavens.

Dabenja, real name is Benjamin Etoro Abasi, is a versatile artist whose blends different genres of music rose to fame after the release of his danceable highlife tune “Ekaette”.

His hit single "Select" was also a hit, all produced by Vic and DJ Coublon respectively.

"Sugar Baby" video was shot in Akwa Ibom state and directed by Adetokunbo Visuals (Director Gee).

