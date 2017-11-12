The Mustard Seed (TMS) Music presents a brand new single from its act Dabenja. This one is titled “Sugar Baby” and was produced by super hit ma...
Video Premiere: Dabenja - Sugar Baby
The Mustard Seed (TMS) Music presents a brand new single from its act Dabenja.
This one is titled “Sugar Baby” and was produced by super hit maker Micah Heavens.
Dabenja, real name is Benjamin Etoro Abasi, is a versatile artist whose blends different genres of music rose to fame after the release of his danceable highlife tune “Ekaette”.
His hit single "Select" was also a hit, all produced by Vic and DJ Coublon respectively.
"Sugar Baby" video was shot in Akwa Ibom state and directed by Adetokunbo Visuals (Director Gee).
