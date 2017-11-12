Tekno Releases "Mama" Featuring Wizkid

Tekno and guest Wizkid has come together for the making and release of ‘Mama’, a super hit single!

It is an earth-shattering collaboration as the two giant afro-pop titans collide on this track.

Tekno delivers an inspiring mid-tempo tune with a weighty message that is sure to make "Mama" a signature number and a global smash.

Expected to be housed on his debut LP; "Mama" follows-up Tekno's string of serial afro-pop hits - "Go", "Rara", "Pana" etc. "Mama" is available on all music platforms and stores.

Get "Mama" - smarturl.it/Mama.Audio

http://smarturl.it/Mama.Audio

Stream/Download "Mama" - Listen to Tekno - Mama feat. Wizkid on Mynotjustok

https://my.notjustok.com/track/291223/tekno-mama-feat-wizkid