Music Group Keche Stages A Strong Come Back With ‘Next Level’
George Mensah Britton
Music duo Keche has dropped a single titled ‘Next Level’ after a break.
The duo for some years flagged their position on the music scene with their beguiling songs released from 2008 till date; Pressure, Omogemi, Ring My bell, Sokode, Aluguntugui, Body Lotion, Diabetes and others .
‘Next Level” is an inspirational song produced by Kaywa and is set to prepare grounds for the release of their second album under their new management, GB Records.
The group made up of Joshua Kojo Ampah (Keche Joshua) and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe (Keche Andrew) dares to give everyone who is working hard to secure that bright future a motivation.
The song speaks to the hearts and situations that many find themselves be it career, academics, relationships.
The duo known for repeating the words ‘if you can see it, you can live it” takes it a step further to affect the world with their positivity.
‘Next Level’ is full of positive vibes.
Download and listen here
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/gh/album/next-level-single/id1302561372
Deezer: http://www.deezer.com/en/album/50716562
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2bLyCbs1V82wJw5x6c9FzS
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Next-Level-Keche/dp/B076XPRW7F/ref=sr_1_2?s=dmusic&ie=UTF8&qid=1509278870&sr=1-2-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&keywords=keche
Napster: http://us.napster.com/artist/keche/album/next-level
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/keche-3/keche-next-level-final