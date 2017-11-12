‘Obi Agyi Obi Girl’ Dance Unveiled

A member of celebrated Hip-life music group 4X4; Captain Planet has unveiled the dance attached to his hit song ‘Obi Agyi Obi Girl’.

He made this dance public on popular TV show ‘Fire For Fire’ on Adom TV.

The host of the show, Patrick Osei Agyemang aka Countryman Songo did not only dedicate a huge portion discussing the ‘Obi Agyi Obi Girl’ song, but was joined on set by Captain Planet to unveil the dance attached to it.

The ‘Obi Agyi Obi Girl’ dance craze saw Countryman Songo and Captain Planet go gaga by winding their waists, wobbling their heads and raising their legs to do a wild and combustible move.

It’s undoubtedly a captivating dance that would soon catch the public domain like conflagration and transcend the borders of Ghana.

Despite the host of ‘Fire For Fire’ and the popular Black Stars critic, Countryman Songo, being serious with his analogies, his illustration with Captain Planet comes off as funny in the video.

Watch Captain Planet & Countryman Songo Unveil the ‘Obi Agyi Obi Girl’ dance.