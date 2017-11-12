K01 is yet an unsigned artiste but he is popularly known as the #YorubaFastestRapper. He has just launch another single for the year off his debut album wh...
K01 Features Sarkodie On ‘10K Groove’
K01 is yet an unsigned artiste but he is popularly known as the #YorubaFastestRapper.
He has just launch another single for the year off his debut album which will be dropping this year.
‘10K Groove features the #AfricanFastestRapper Sarkodie.
It is a party track displays the explicit skills of rap music on an African techno kind of beat.
Download/Listen below, like, share and Enjoy!!!
Hulkshare Link
http://old.hulkshare.com/dl/dmwpc4n25e68/K01%20ft%20sarkodie%20-%2010k%20groove%20%20%20[produced%20by%20lazzy%20beatz]?d=1
Notjustok Link
https://my.notjustok.com/track/84263/k01-ft-sarkodie-10k-groove-produced-by-lazzy-beatz