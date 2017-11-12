modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Why Christian Clergymen Are Unqualified To Pronounce Blessings On Their Con...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Music News

K01 Features Sarkodie On ‘10K Groove’

K01 Obaabinibi
K01 Features Sarkodie On ‘10K Groove’

K01 is yet an unsigned artiste but he is popularly known as the #YorubaFastestRapper.

He has just launch another single for the year off his debut album which will be dropping this year.

‘10K Groove features the #AfricanFastestRapper Sarkodie.

It is a party track displays the explicit skills of rap music on an African techno kind of beat.

Download/Listen below, like, share and Enjoy!!!
Hulkshare Link
http://old.hulkshare.com/dl/dmwpc4n25e68/K01%20ft%20sarkodie%20-%2010k%20groove%20%20%20[produced%20by%20lazzy%20beatz]?d=1

Notjustok Link
https://my.notjustok.com/track/84263/k01-ft-sarkodie-10k-groove-produced-by-lazzy-beatz

quot-img-1The best things in life like family, friends, love, hugs, smiles, hugs, kisses and sex are FREE.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line