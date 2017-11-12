Yvonne Nelson Puts Delivery Rumours To Rest, Displays Heavy Baby Bump On Birthday

Actress Yvonne Nelson has displayed the size of her dump in a photo-shoot confirming the stage of her pregnancy.

In an exclusive interview with Wowmagng, the social media celebrity reveals she expects to be a single mother stating 'as a woman, you cannot marry yourself'.

Ms Nelson has said she has been hoping to get pregnant since she turned 29 years. She talked about how she turned down the proposal of a man in London but became pregnant for another man who has not proposed marriage.

Revealing some details about the soon-to-be dad, she said he is British, has had kids before, he is "super happy" about becoming a father again and is a responsible man.

She said they both have an "understanding", a "vibe" and "a friendship" but no marriage plans. The actress said she is "truly happy" to be expecting a baby after praying so hard to God.

Yvonne Nelson said while the idea of marriage is "scary", she still holds on to the hope of marrying. "Yeah, when it happens, I will be glad" but adds "I don't want to put pressure on anyone".

She said while she may viewed not to have set a good example by putting a dump before a ring, she thinks "society is just too hard on some of us"