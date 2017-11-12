Yvonne Nelson Puts Delivery Rumours To Rest, Displays Heavy Baby Bump On Birthday
Modern Ghana Entertainment
Actress Yvonne Nelson has displayed the size of her dump in a photo-shoot confirming the stage of her pregnancy.
In an exclusive interview with Wowmagng, the social media celebrity reveals she expects to be a single mother stating 'as a woman, you cannot marry yourself'.
Ms Nelson has said she has been hoping to get pregnant since she turned 29 years. She talked about how she turned down the proposal of a man in London but became pregnant for another man who has not proposed marriage.
Revealing some details about the soon-to-be dad, she said he is British, has had kids before, he is "super happy" about becoming a father again and is a responsible man.
She said they both have an "understanding", a "vibe" and "a friendship" but no marriage plans. The actress said she is "truly happy" to be expecting a baby after praying so hard to God.
Yvonne Nelson said while the idea of marriage is "scary", she still holds on to the hope of marrying. "Yeah, when it happens, I will be glad" but adds "I don't want to put pressure on anyone".
She said while she may viewed not to have set a good example by putting a dump before a ring, she thinks "society is just too hard on some of us"
Better to be punished by my father,
than to perish in the far country.
Yvonne Nelson Puts Delivery Rumours To Rest, Displays Heavy Baby Bump On Birthday
Actress Yvonne Nelson has displayed the size of her dump in a photo-shoot confirming the stage of her pregnancy.
In an exclusive interview with Wowmagng, the social media celebrity reveals she expects to be a single mother stating 'as a woman, you cannot marry yourself'.
Ms Nelson has said she has been hoping to get pregnant since she turned 29 years. She talked about how she turned down the proposal of a man in London but became pregnant for another man who has not proposed marriage.
Revealing some details about the soon-to-be dad, she said he is British, has had kids before, he is "super happy" about becoming a father again and is a responsible man.
She said they both have an "understanding", a "vibe" and "a friendship" but no marriage plans. The actress said she is "truly happy" to be expecting a baby after praying so hard to God.
Yvonne Nelson said while the idea of marriage is "scary", she still holds on to the hope of marrying. "Yeah, when it happens, I will be glad" but adds "I don't want to put pressure on anyone".
She said while she may viewed not to have set a good example by putting a dump before a ring, she thinks "society is just too hard on some of us"