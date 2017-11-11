Sean Paul confirms Stonebwoy for Chi Ching Ching’s new album

Grammy winning Artiste & Platinum selling Dancehall Singjay, Sean Paul, has confirmed Ghanaian international Reggae/Dancehall & Afrobeats superstar, Stonebwoy, as one of the major features for Chi Ching Ching’s upcoming album. The “Turning Table” album set to be released soon did not only feature Stonebwoy but also has Sean Paul, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Chronixx, Popcaan and others.

Sean Paul who was on interview on Nightly Fix, one of the major Jamaican Radio magazine says Chi Ching Ching, one of the ‘new skuul’ rated Jamaican Dancehall Artistes is due to release a new album titled “Turning Table”. Chi Ching Ching had a big lift this summer to tour with Sean Paul in Europe and had some big props for his career. Chi Ching Ching, signed to Popcaan’s ‘Unruly Gang’ has been on the ascendency since he got signed. His feature on “Crick Neck” song by Sean Paul in the second half of 2016 also did some magic for him.

STONEBWOY made a huge entry into Jamaica and the Caribbean market this year with his 2-time trips to Jamaica. Already on 4 Caribbean albums released this year went into the billboard.com charts and had Stonebwoy featured on all 4 of them — “Transition” by Jemere Morgan, “Break The World” by Fay Ann-Lyons, “Avrakedabra” by morgan Heritage and “I’m Yours” by Sizzla. All these albums got listed in the top 5 best reggae albums on Billboard.com 2017.

STONEBWOY himself is wrapping up his 4th studio album “Epistles Of Mama” (EOM) dey for December 2017 release.

Watch Sean Paul’s full interview here on Nightly Fix:

(Story: Elorm Beenie)

