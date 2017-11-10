Guru Spends $200,000.00 In Shooting World-Class Music Videos In Dubai

Guru on set with an actress from Dubai

Music is a business and the more you invest in your product, the better for you.

It would be recalled that Celebrated Nigerian artistes P-Square and Iyanya sold their cars to shoot their first music videos which shot them to fame. Sometimes you just have to make the sacrifice; that is if you believe in yourself and your product.

In this light, celebrated Ghanaian hip-life/Hip-hop musician, Guru has invested huge sums of money in his music.

By so doing, Guru has maintained his status as one of the few Ghanaian artistes like Contemporary Highlife Musician Kwabena Kwabena, Captain Planet Of 4X4 fame and Sarkodie who spend huge amount of money in producing music videos.

After spending over $100,000 in producing sensational music videos for his hit songs ‘Exodus’, ‘Problem’ and ‘Samba’, the CEO of NKZ Music and the Frontrunner of the Azonto revolution is about to release the most expensive music videos ever to be produced in the history of our Ghanaian music industry titled “Only You, ’Good Is Good and ‘Play Man’ featuring Singlet and other movie stars from Dubai.

A source close to the camp of the multiple hit maker;Guru revealed to Hotfmonlinegh.com that the music videos which were shot in three cities in Dubai namely Jumeirah, Deira and Safari cost him a whopping $200.000.

Guru, who now wears a new hair style and looked unperturbed about his break up with his former manager, is set to release the three world-class videos before the end of November (2017).