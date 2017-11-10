Fire Burn All Companies That Do Not Support Artist's Events- Abeiku Santana

Celebrated radio personality and tourism promoter, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana has expressed disgust at companies who fail to support artist’s events but are quick to call on them to grace their end-of-year get-together.

The former Ghana tourism ambassador made the remark when he interviewed talented Ghanaian rapper ‘Edem’ during the Friday edition of his Drive Talk Show on Accra-based Okay Fm.

“Sometimes, I take artists to some companies to seek sponsorship. We talk and then they promise that we’d hear from them but when we call them, they don’t respond.”

“Now that Edem has made it with 10,000 people, well, MTN has been on board. Let’s put our hands together for MTN but those companies who do not support artists but use artists for their end-of-year get-together, God punish you.’’ he fumed.

According to the journalist who was full of praise for Edem during the show, his first encounter with Edem revealed how intelligent the musician is.

“The first time I interviewed Edem, when he opened his mouth to speak, I realized that he is not just a talented and creative artist. I thought he should be in an office, he should be in the classroom. He should inspire others.’’

He also described Edem as the definition of true talent and said that he represents tourism especially with his upcoming album ‘The African Answer’.

The album contains tracks that are aimed at promoting tourism in Ghana as well as his ‘Kantanka’ track featuring Gemini aimed at promoting made-in-Ghana vehicle.

Recently, the award winning rapper, Edem hosted the initiatory edition of his annual music festival 'EDEMFEST' which brought together tens of thousands of fans to the streets of Keta.

The patrons were treated to more than eight hours of good music.

The 'Latex' hit-maker is expected to release his upcoming album dubbed 'The African Answer' #TAA any moment from now.