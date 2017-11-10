I Show Off My Wealth To Inspire Others But Not To Brag – Shatta Wale

Multiple award winning artiste, Shatta Wale who is known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr. has said he does not intend to be blowing his trumpet when he shows off his accomplishments.

The “Ayoo” singer, who was a guest on Kasapa FM’s ‘Aben Wo Ha’ show hosted by Gattuso said disclosing his wealth to the public is to motivate his followers to believe in themselves that they can also achieve that same status through hard work.

According to him, many individuals said humiliating things about him when he began his dance hall music in 2013 but because he was focused on achieving his dream he wasn’t swayed by the discouraging comments and that is what has made him superstar.

“I started driving my fathers’s Pajero and E Class Benz at the age of 14 but I never boasted because of my father’s wealth so why now. What I’ve learnt in life is that if as human I allow pride to take centre stage in my life, I believe in no time, God will relegate me. “When I started this dancehall music in 2013, people said so many things about my downfall in the industry but God has given me this talent that should Ghanaian accept it, we will all enjoy in this country with one great superstar. I’m bringing my house out because I want people to feel motivated. I’ve two houses now, one at East Legon, ‘Menpe Asem’.”

He added that if some foreign artistes own cars and mansions, he also owns same.

