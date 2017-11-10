One Joe teams up with Nero X on Nyame Do (God’s Love)

Singer/Songwriter One Joe has finally dropped the music video for his song “Nyame Do (God’s Love)” featuring Takoradi’s finest singer - Nero X.

With fans describing the single as “addictive” there is no fear that ‘Nyame Do (God’s Love)” will receive the expected impact this year and beyond.

One Joe has proved more purpose and continuity despite the many challenges he has faced in life.

Award-winning singer, Nero X who also has a good relationship with Skido Pac record label did justice to the his verses on the song.

Skido, the CEO of Skidopac Promotions in an interview went on to say One Joe has more collaborations in the pipeline. He urged all Ghanaians to patronise his music anytime he drops a new banger.

One Joe has worked with musicians such as Keche, Gasmilla, Shilo, T- Blaze, Nhyiraba Kojo, Obour and Guru.

Expect more good tunes from One Joe and make sure 'Nyame Do (God’s Love)' is on your music playlist for this festive season.

The beautiful composed song was produced by King Dee.

Soundcloud link - https://soundcloud.com/ghanamusicradio/one-joe-nyame-do-ft-nero-x

YouTube

