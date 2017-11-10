Photos: Banky W Undergoes Third Skin Cancer Surgery

Nigerian R&B singer and actor, Oluwabankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has survived cancer of the skin.

Banky shared the news via his Intagram page, where he also disclosed that this is actually his third surgery on the same ailment, adding that he has been away taking treatment.

He wrote “A wise man once said this: “Scars. A sign that you had been hurt. A sign that you had been healed.” Scroll through the pictures to see mine.

“I’m sharing these because they’re proof of what God has brought me through. And because somewhere out there, I know there’s someone who needs to hear this.

“For those who’ve been wondering why I’ve been away so long..I had my 3rd surgery on a rare strain of skin cancer tumours in my shoulder last month. The first 2 times were over 10 yrs ago, then it recently resurfaced. But this isn’t a sad story as much as it is a reminder, and a testimony.

“A reminder that you should never take life for granted. You only get 1 shot. Some people went to sleep and never woke up. Many others have lost the battle to cancer and other illnesses. Many are still fighting.

“You never know when your time will be up so don’t waste another minute. It’s also a testimony about the goodness of God. I think I had to go through this again to remember how merciful God is to me; Lord knows I don’t deserve it but He saves me time and again anyway. I keep saying I need to write a book. I really, really do.

“The past few weeks of recovery have been tough, but beautiful. I’m finally back on my feet, feeling stronger and ready to get back to life.

“I’m thankful for life, provision and healing. Please dont feel bad, or msg me with any worries.. God has done it, just thank Him for me.”