Ghana Actors Guild Pushing For 'Aged Fund' For Veteran Actors

President of the Ghana Actors Guild, Samuel Fiscian says the association does not have a fund for the aged actors who are members of the Guild.

In July this year, the leadership of Ghana Actors Guild paid a visit to veteran actor Super OD and presented a mobile phone and an undisclosed amount of money to him.

Samuel Fiscian, however, stated in an interview with Hitz News @1 that while the Actors Guild cares about the welfare of its members, the lack of funds makes it very difficult to meet the needs of these aged actors.

“If we had enough resources, we would have covered many more of such senior actors. Funds have become a problem but we are looking at a situation where we will be able to put in place some structure with respect to welfare,” he told Nana Qwame Larbi of Hitz FM.

The Ghana Actors Guild for sometime now been struggling to secure an office for their operations.

He revealed that they were compelled to contact the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to come to the aid of the guild.

In a recent interview with Hitz News @1, he said the Ministry had assured them of a permanent office space soon.

“We have tasked the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and they have assured us that they are working something out for us,” he noted.

The Actors Guild currently shares the same office building with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in Accra.

They are likely to be affected by the Marine Drive Project by the government.