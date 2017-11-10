MPs Fume Over Blockade Of Road Because Of Abraham Attah

Some legislators on Tuesday were unhappy about the blockade of one of the streets leading directly to the Parliament House of Ghana by a movie production crew.

It was gathered that the eastern entry gate at Parliament had been closed and Members of Parliament (MPs) were forced to use the western gate.

MP for Aowin in the Western Region, Mathias Kwame Ntow was not pleased with what had transpired and voiced out on the floor of Parliament.

“When I got to the gate, the road had been blocked. I was told a movie was going on. Mr. Speaker I am so much concerned because this the second arm of the government of the Republic of Ghana…Now we have only one gate, in case of any eventuality, where do we go?”

Mr Ntow went further to request that the Speaker of Parliament commences an investigation into the matter especially when MPs were unaware that the road was going to be blocked.

“Mr Speaker I think it is something we need to investigate and find out,” the MP charged.

The sentiment of the Aowin MP was also shared by Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.

Reports from Parliament indicated that the American movie crew recruited the services of local and international actors and had transported a truckload of movie production equipment to the premises of Parliament.

The movie crew is said to be the same crew that shot ‘Beast of No Nation’, an award-winning movie that featured enterprising Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah.

When JoyNews contacted Mawuko Kuadzi, manager of Abraham Attah, he confirmed the presence of the crew in Ghana and revealed that he had been contacted to put together the casting for the new film titled ‘Forgiving Earth’.

Mawuko Kuadzi, however, stated that he could not attest to the inconvenience their activities caused MPs because he was not on location on Tuesday.