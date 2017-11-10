Celebrities Prepare To Rock ‘Celebrity Karaoke Night’ On December 22

One of the biggest celebrity interactive entertainment events to rock the capital during this festive season is the Celebrity Karaoke Night scheduled to take place at the top floor of the Grand Oyeman building, Airport, on 22nd December 2017.

The event which is being organized by the crew of the award-wining show, Celebrity Fanzone, promises to be a fun-filled night with lots of activities including live performances by celebrities, networking with participants from media agencies, corporate firms and the general public.

The second edition of the Celebrity Karaoke Night promises to be bigger and much more fun as some major celebrities including; Lexis bill, Ebony, Nathaniel Attoh, Ama K Abebrese, James Gardiner, Joseph Agbeko and many others are expected to thrill participants during the night.

Celebrity Fanzone hosts, Jessica Saforo-Opare, Chantelle Asante and Akosua Hanson who are all expected to take their turn on stage during the night have expressed their excitement about the event and are looking forward to a wonderful night on Friday December 22nd.

Speaking to co-producer of Celebrity Fanzone, Barima- Adu Gyimah earlier, he expressed his excitement about the upcoming event and indicated that this year promises to be much more exciting.

“Last year’s Karaoke night was a success. Patrons were given the avenue to let loose at the end of quite a busy and stressful year with some of their favorite celebrities. We expect a bigger turnout this year as we sing and dance the night away. We also have a lot of fun-filled side attractions to keep everyone entertained during the event. I’ll entreat everyone to turn up for ‘Celebrity Karaoke Night 2017,” he stated.

Celebrity Karaoke Night 2017 will be held at the top floor of the Grand Oyeman building, Airport, on Friday, 22nd December 2017.

Below are some pictures of last year’s event:

