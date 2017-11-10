T Classic - Isabella (Prod. Killertunes)

Mix NAIJA act, T Classic, who made his grand debut with hit single ‘I Want You’ is back with a new single titled ‘Isabella’.

Fresh off his feature on MixNaija’s SPECIAL GIRL, T Classic is set to soften the heart of the ladies with ISABELLA.

ISABELLA is produced by hit maker Killertunes, who is responsible for smash hits like YEBA and FUNKEH.

Mixed by “1717 mix”.

ENJOY!

DOWNLOAD LINK:

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/ks9bn12u2s/Isabella_Blogs.mp3