Kobby Salm's ‘Personal Love’ Music Video Has Been Nominated By 4syteMVAs

Urban gospel in Ghana is on the rise, no doubt, and one of the most notable vessels waving the flag high is Kobby Salm.

In 2017 alone, the hardworking and talented artiste released three top notch music videos that matches international standards and one of these videos has been recognised and nominated for an award in the upcoming 4syte Music Video Awards in the Best Gospel Video category.

Speaking on the concept of the video, this was what Kobby Salm had to say;

"Personal Love is a danceable tune and most people connect differently to the song due to the composition and the lyrics so as a team we decided to give the video a true Identity.”

“That is, making the world know the source and the love we are talking about. Simply, what we portrayed was that morality doesn't assure salvation unless one accepts Christ as Their Lord And Personal Savior. And that was the main concept."

Notable faces in the video include veteran Nigerian Actor Emmanuel France , RTP Gospel Show Host Of The Year Winner and VGMA Artist Of The Year Nominee Jeshrun Okyere, Best Gospel DJ Of the Year 2017 J Smoke, Urban Gospel Rapper Esaias and award winning Nigerian Comedian Parrot Mouth

The video was shot on five different locations namely Legon, Dodowa, Kokrobite, Aburi, and Ridge. It was directed by Rex.

Kobby Salm is optimistic that victory will be his come November 18th but to seal it, we need to support him by texting "BG KobbySalm" to 1747

Let's make it happen!