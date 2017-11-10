Xpotunex Releases ‘Praise’

Praise is a song written by Ability Joe in Gratitude to all God has done after Xpotunex was privileged to meet him.

Xpotunex decided to jump on the Instrumental and to cover the song in full, saying “My plan was to do a cover (Say Yes by Michelle Williams) but I got a strong conviction to take praise first, not because I know AbilityJoe, but was convinced by the Spirit (Holy).”

‘Praise’ is a blessing, and to the Glory of God I covered it all including the chorus. The release is embedded with simile, metaphor n punchlines.

Adelakun Babatunde, popularly known as Xpotunex was born in Ilaro, Ogun State, Nigeria (Yewa South Local Government).

He started his career as a dancer in 2006 when he joined the Xponent Dancers.

He became a rapper in 2008, but started officially in 2017 and after a lot of check and balances, he dropped two singles ‘I Am’, then ‘IGBALA’.

Untagged Download Link

http://www.mynotjustok.com/track/download/id/290131