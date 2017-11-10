Mixtape: Deejay Bigscratcher - Vibez + Freedom

Join the Scratch Family with DeeJay BigscratcheR back in no time with the release of Vibez + Freedom simultaneously.

These are two long play mixes worth your while.

The Akwa-Ibom-based internationally recognized super duper DeeJay has been introducing raw talents alongside underlining trending artistes with the synchronising fusions he employs on his works and this is however yet another time to spend with the double hit Combo.

No one does it better than DeeJay BigscratcheR!

DOWNLOAD VIBEZ: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/288742/by/99ZytgEnv7

DOWNLOAD FREEDOM: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/288735/by/Dpne6A7Sjy

