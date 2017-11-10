Diana Asamoah’s Abba Father Concert Slated For December

Come the 3rd of December 2017, the Accra International Conference Center is going to come alive like never before.

This will be so with Evangelist Diana Asamoah and a host of other seasoned gospel artistes including Bro. Sammy, who will take patrons of the event to the altar room of God in a night of exclusive praise and worship dubbed "ABBA FATHER".

The event which is one of its kind is going to climax the year 2017 with a united heart, spirit and voice, of worshippers as they sing raises and dance God name and his glory.

The event will also be used to trumpet the Lord goodness and mercy; and to ask for his blessings for the new year, 2018.

The President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the guest of honour.

Join in on this concert for an unforgettable experience of the supernatural power of God as we dwell in his presence.

This night of loud and melodious praise and worship is powered by Frimprince Music Production in collaboration with The Ghana @ 60 Secretariat.