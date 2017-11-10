Lack Of A Good Manager Was My Biggest Challenge As A Musician – Tic Tac

Tic Tac

Tic Tac is undoubtedly one of the Ghanaian musicians who have chalked success in their music career.

The award winning musician who was born Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, despite the feat he has attained in the music industry says he had no manager to support him.

He made this disclosure in an interview recently.

“As an artiste, you need a good manager to manage your brand and market you to the international market; however that was not my case; I did everything on my own,” he disclosed.

Given his status as one of the finest Ghanaian musician, this revelation from him may shock a lot of people.

Others may also admire his bravery and hail him as a true hero.

His hit songs in the late and early 1990s and 2000s are still danceable tunes.

Talk of ‘Philomena Kpitinge’, ‘Mmaa Formula’ ‘Kangaroo’ which became national hit songs.

He is currently promoting his two songs after going on a break: Carry Go and Do All, which are said to be popular songs in Nigeria.

He further advised up and coming artistes to work hard on their own and not to wait on others before they excel in the music industry.

Tic Tac further said that he is not interested in advising any young artiste because they later grow in the industry to become ungrateful and disrespectful.