Vodafone X Commences 3rd Anniversary Celebrations With Customers

Mobile telecommunication network, Vodafone Ghana, through its Vodafone X package, thrilled hundreds of subscribers to commence the third anniversary celebration of the package onto the Ghanaian market.

Dubbed: 'Planet X Party,' the event was well attended by Vodafone X subscribers who are largely in the youth bracket.

The event which was held at the La Tante DC grounds, Airport City, in Accra, also witnessed executives of Vodafone Ghana, the media and stakeholders take part in the party as they enjoyed good music, great food and refreshing beverages.

In an interview with the media, Marketing Manager for Youth Segment at Vodafone Ghana, Doreen Plange, said “Vodafone X celebrates its third anniversary with exciting initiatives in November including “X Shake”.

“Throughout the month, loyal Vodafone X customers will receive additional data weekly when they buy their X bundles,” she said.

She added that “thousands of customers will also win free airtime, free music content and tickets to various Vodafone programmes including Insomnia”.

According to her, as part of the third anniversary celebration, Vodafone will launch a fun and exciting initiative called Shake in this November.

“Shake is an innovation that will allow Vodafone X customers to purchase bundles, enjoy free data and weekly rewards by simply shaking their device,” she explained.

Madam Plange stated the objective of rolling out the Vodafone X package was to offer the youth a unique yet affordable platform to connect with peers to undertake fruitful activities.

“We continuously look for innovative ways to apply our technologies and expertise to the benefit of the youth of Ghana. Our commitment and approach to the youth segment is unique and that's what separates us from the rest,” she said.

She stressed “We remain committed to delivering greater value to our customers across the various segments”.

Madam Plange further urged the youth to take advantage of the Vodafone X platform to communicate with peers easily.

“It is a youth initiative we launched three years ago to empower and confidently connect the Ghanaian youth to what matters to them most. We are encouraging all youth to come to the Vodafone X Planet. If you are not on the X platform, you are missing a lot as it is the only planet in Ghana,” she noted.