Bobrisky Allegedly Arrested In Lagos For His Sexuality Claim

Lifestyle celebrity and only Nigerian Self acclaimed male Barbie doll, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been arrested in Lagos.

Bobrisky was said to be arrested at Lekki on Tuesday.

The news of Bobrisky’s arrests has set the social media abuzz since Tuesday as it was reported that the Nigerian male Barbie doll admitted to being a gay.

While different reasons have been given as to why Bobrisky was allegedly arrested, the two notable ones are those that said he admitted in a tweet on social media that he is gay.

The second reason given was that Bobrisky’s arrest was linked to a social media war he had with entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani.

But Toyin Lawani, was quick to deny she has anything to do with Bobrisky’s arrest. She made the denial through her assistant. “Please she has nothing to do with that. You people should stop linking her to it”.

If it turns out he is guilty, then Bobrisky would be facing an offense for which he would spend 14 years in prison.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Famous Cole, was said to have said he is not aware of the arrest but said maybe Bobrisky was invited for questioning.

“I’m not aware of such arrest at the moment. Maybe he was invited for questioning or he went voluntarily to make a complaint’.

Bobrisky had written thus on social media:

“All this house boys and girls coming to drop comment on page are you all stupid? Do you think your hate comments can change me? Why are you trying so hard to get my attention?

F**k off my page, and go and find something meaningful to do with your life. Just this morning I have mad up to 750,000 hustle still continue. You are here wasting your mb on someone else life style.

If all your insult bothered me, I should have stopped posting here. Yes am gay, I will go to hell fire. Thanks. Please what else? Am tired of that same words. I wanna hear something new. Cheers.

“F**k celebrity, f**k fake friends, f**k haters. Live your life to please yourself not anybody. If u like have 1billion followers I careless about that. Michael Jackson was d top world celebrity den with so much followers.”