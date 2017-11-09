Naa Ashorkor's 'Bukom' set to play at National Theatre on Nov 11

‘Bukom’, a riveting play about the sprawling historic town of Bukom is set to play at the National Theatre on November 11.

Written by the host of Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM, Naa Ashorkor, the play is a beautiful piece of stagecraft that highlights the various facets of life in Bukom, which is popular for its boxing legacies.

Directed by Nana Ama Achiaa Prempeh, the play is a comic adaptation of Bill Marshall’s story set in the 1970s on the streets of Bukom.

It tells the story of Ataa Kojo, who is satisfied to have won a gold tiepin for twenty-five years of loyal service to an European trading company.

At his age, he has not done badly at all and would be completely satisfied with a modern toilet facility in his house but the City Council says he needs a permit to undertake the construction works.

‘Bukom’ brings a captivating insight into how the people live in a comic manner.

‘Bukom’, produced by April Productions, stars Pearl Darkey, Clemento Suarez, Jeneral Ntatiah, Adeline Adjokatse and Chapman Quayson.

April Productions in the past has treated theatre lovers to productions like ‘Prison Graduates’, ‘Medicine for Love’ and ‘Dinner for Promotion’.