Joy FM Skuulz Reunion Set For Nov 25 At Trade Fair Centre

West Africa’s biggest gathering and outdoor event, the Joy FM Skuulz Reunion is gathering momentum as the annual event makes a historic return to the Trade Fair Centre this year.

The annual event brings together thousands of individuals and groups under one roof to celebrate with old school mates to relive the memorable moments of secondary school days and reconnect with lost mates.

It is the only event that pulls the largest crowd to a competition of gari soakings, jama and all the exciting things enjoyed way back in the secondary school days.

For over a decade, Joy FM has brought back these healthy rivalries in education, friendship as well as sports and this year’s won’t be different.

After years of hosting the event at the Independence Square, organizers are going back to Trade Fair grounds on Saturday, November 25.

This, according to organisers, this is to allow for the staging of the fun-packed activities the Skuuls Reunion is noted for.

Apart from the Jama, eating competition and the electrifying musical performances, patrons can look forward to exciting sporting activities at the Trade Fair Centre as well.

Preparations for this year’s Skuuls Reunion are far advance and the various schools are also getting ready to make studio appearances ahead of the main event.