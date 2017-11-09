Super OD's Wife Grateful For Mahama's Continuous Support To Family

Wife of ailing actor, Asonaba Kwaku Darko, popularly known as Super OD has expressed her deepest gratitude to former President John Mahama for paying them a visit.

Mary Nyarko told Hitz @1 that, her husband and the ex-president had a great relationship during his tenure as president and the bond between them still exist.

Former President Mahama visited the veteran actor and his family at their residence in Agona Swedru in the Central region after the Unity Walk by National Democratic Congress (NDC) last Sunday.

The wife of the veteran however disclosed that the former President gave them some money for their upkeep.

Madam Nyarko explained that the actor has been very ill for a while now and finds it’s very difficult to speak audibly due to his illness and old age.

She stated that for someone as great as former President Mahama to visit them is really an honour.

The former President was in the company of some members of the NDC including Allotey Jacobs, Central Regional Chairman; Ade Coker, Greater Accra Regional Chairman; Nana Oye Lithur, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection; and actor Clement Bonney (Mr Beautiful).

Super OD, started acting in the 1970s and gained national prominence in the 1990s for roles in popular series, Akan Drama on Ghana Television.

He was part of the Oppong Drama Group which later became known as Osofo Dadzie Group.