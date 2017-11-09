AJ Sarpong Returns Kwami Eugene's 'Love' Crush

Few days after Kwami Eugene had professed his admiration for radio personality AJ Akuoko Sarpong of Citi 97.3 FM, the latter has responded.

A J who was happy to have heard the news, tweeted: “Omg the secret is out, I'm also crushing on u right back booo @KuamiEugene.”

Kwami was asked in an interview on 'Coded with K Bonah' who his celebrity crush was and in his response mentioned AJ Sarpong.

“Do you know AJ Sarpong? She's always on my mind. And MzVee and Becca…and let me add Berla Mundi,” he said.

Kwami Eugene

Kwami Eugene is signed on to Lynx Entertainment and has hit songs like 'Hribaba,' 'Ebeyeyie' and 'Angela.'

AJ Sarpong is a broadcaster journalist with Citi 97.3 FM. She is part of the indomitable Citi Breakfast Show team.

Watch the interview on Coded below:

