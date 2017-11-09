Dzifa Gomashie And Fredyma Shows Super OD Love

Former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mrs Dzifa Gomashie and popular sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah affectionately known as Fredyma have showed some love to legendary actor Asonaba Kweku Darku alias Super OD.

The former deputy minister who could not avail herself for the trip because of other engagements was represented by her good friend Fredyma to Super OD's hometown, Agona Swedru in the Central Region to make the donation of items to the Ghanaian movie legend on her behalf.

Super OD who was a member of the good old Osofo Dadzie Akan Drama group was elated about the kind gesture of the creative art giants and expressed his profound gratitude for their kind thoughts.

Speaking in an interview with Nii Attractive (Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah),Ghanacreativearts.com, sound engineer Fredyma pleaded to the members of the creative arts industry to care for their senior members who have contributed immensely to the growth of Ghanaian entertainment.

"Let us show love to everyone most; especially the veterans and the aged in the industry" he hinted.