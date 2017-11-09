“Africa, I’m Coming Home” Project" To Kick-Start In Ghana

Big Events in partnership with Africa HomeComing Group (AHC Ltd.) during the week organised an event to school the media on the AFRICA I’M COMING HOME” Project at Holiday Inn Hotel.

Tipped to be the biggest event in this calendar year for Africans Abroad, the “AFRICA I’M COMING HOME” project is designed to facilitate the return of Africans from the Diaspora who wants to visit permanently relocate to the continent.

With countless Africans in the diaspora itching to visit or permanently move home, The 'AFRICA I’M COMING HOME” project seeks to simplify the processes involved in visitation and permanent relocation to Africa from any part of the world.

Speaking at the event organised to introduce the initiative to the people of Ghana, CEO of Big Events, Mr. Prince Mackay, said that his outfit and Africa HomeComing Group (AHG) will serve as the trusted advisory organisations for Africans abroad.

“We will do this by organizing and hosting yearly events that educates and promotes the return to Africa project. The events will be used as a major marketing tool and vehicle for those seeking to return or contemplating the idea”.

He indicated that as part of event to throw light on the project and create a warm atmosphere for 'returnees', musical concerts, theatre arts and detailed introduction to the continent and it landmarks through tourism will be organised annually.

'The annual event will take the form of a festival tailored to promote Africa to Africans as home for everyone with root in the continent.

"We aim to first start hosting such events in Ghana a country identified as being the gateway to Africa; and also first Sub-Saharan African Country to regain independence against colonial rule," he said.

From Ghana, the train will move to other countries in the West African Sub-Region and to other parts of the continent.

"Beyond being driven by periodic social events, we will ensure that information on the continent is readily available year-round"

"This will be done in collaboration with organisations and individuals with specialty in Housing, Healthcare, Jobs, Business formation, Education, Transportation, Culture, Security and technology and social and cultural integration just to name a few."

Big Events and AHC Group will also have a team of Diaspora Representatives who will be the direct liaison/ case workers for returnees/repatriates.

They will represent each of the following locations; The United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Rest of the world for specific African country starting with Ghana.