Rulers Readies Music Video For "You Be Somebody"

Fast rising music group "Rulers" are set to release the official music video for their hit song "You Be Somebody" which has already taken the airwaves. The song which featured "Luther" days after its release took over the aiirwaves enjoying airplays in Ghana and across the African continent as a whole.

Rulers, are known by music lovers for making songs with pure African rhythm and depicting real African Culture. After breaking into the music scene with hit songs like "Your Body" and "Akwele", the music group have maintained their brand with the goal of entering international slots with African rhythms.

The music group in an exclusive interview with Kwame Bee on Kasapa fm's drive time show revealed that, their new music video will feature celebrity faces like Bismark the Joke, Funny Face, Baba Spirit and many more. The music video will also feature several dance groups and persons who relate to the concept behind the song. Listen to "You Be Somebody" with soundcloud link below:

https://soundcloud.com/user-671319961/somebody-ft-luther-prod-by-geo-beatz