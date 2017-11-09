Ghanaian Traditional Leaders Show Off Kente In USA

The annual second Kente Dinner Dance aimed at raising fund to support Ghana Association Adopted children Intellectual Disabilities at Dzorwulu Special School took place last Saturday at Arizona (USA).

Themed Wrap with Pride and Support A Good Cause, the occasion which had many Ghanaians in attendance created the 'show off' of the famous traditional Kente cloth.

The Association invited Kings and Queens from each region in Ghana who live in Arizona to grace the event and their presence were incredible.

These traditional leaders confidently portrayed the Ghanaian culture with their dressing and dancing in a perfect manner which tells how rich Ghana is in terms of culture and tradition.

Notable amongst the queens was Ophelia Owusuaa from the Aduana clan of the Ashanti Region. She showed off her ‘Adowa’ dancing skills to the amazement of everyone present.

These numerous attractions drew a lot of personalities to the show. There were also guest speakers: Dr. Owusu Dormery and Dr. Peter Okra, (PHD) who spoke about maintaining a healthy life and prevention of cancer

Img-20171106-wa0038