Samini To Embark #Myown Bus Tour For 7 Cities Across Ghana.

Samini Music/High Grade Family and Africa 1 Media proudly presents #MyOwn Bus Tour across Ghana.

Samini, who recently appointed Africa 1 Media as his new Management Team, will kick off the bus tour during the festive season, making stops for performances in Tarkwa, Takoradi, Agbozume, Bolgatanga, Sunyani, Kumasi and Accra.

The tour will serve as a prelude to the release of Samini’s highly anticipated 7th studio album, which will be followed by the return of Saminifest in 2018.

Samini 2