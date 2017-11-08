Kuami Eugene Reveals His All Time Crush

Kuami Eugene has disclosed that his biggest celebrity crush is AJ Sarpong of Citi FM.

Kwame who was asked in an interview on 'Coded with K. Bonah' who his celebrity crush was did not hide his admiration for the elegant presenter.

“Do you know AJ Sarpong? She's always on my mind. And MzVee and Becca…and let me add Berla Mundi,” he said.

AJ Sarpong – Citi FM

Kwami Eugene is one of the new 'signees' of Lynx Entertainment who is making it big on the Ghanaian music scene.

His latest track 'Angela,' has become the toast of most music lovers.

Watch the interview on Coded below:

