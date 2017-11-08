SwaggNation Music Group Enters Music Scene In Grand Style, Ready To Take Over Airwaves

Swaggnation Music Group

Fast rising music group, SwaggNation, is a music group made up of four young multi-talented artistes based in Tema.

The music group is the newest to be produced by Tema, a town noted for producing heavy weight musicians and music groups such as Sakordie, R2Bees, Dadie Opanka, D-Cryme, Kwaw Kesse, Pope Skinny and many more.

The members of the SwaggNation Music Group are: SwaggBoi, YoungRobby, Blakk and Trey 1.

In just about three years, the group has churned out hit singles including: ‘S.N.R Obra’, ‘Lege Lege’, ‘Wo Hia Paper’, ‘Noko Nfee Mi’; all produced by SwaggBoi

Brief Profile of SwaggNation Members

SwaggBoi

Sanni Borteye Annang popularly known by his stage name as SwaggBoi' Breezy is an Afro/Hip Hop artiste. He is also a music producer behind the many hot songs of the group. SwaggBoi chose Afropop because of the rhythmic feeling it's gives and the cultural aspect of it. Hip Hop, according to him is a part time. He's Inspired by Chris Brown and Wizkid.

YoungRobby

Robert Adjetey Marlon A. K. A YoungRobby is also a Hip Hop/Afropop artiste who is noted in the group for his unique delivery. He chose Afropop and hip-hop because he wants to keep the world dancing and also to save the poetry.

He's inspiration comes from Drake and Wizkid.

Blakk

Richard Dickson Manford a.k.a Blakk is a rapper and a songwriter and does all genre of music. Thus when the Need arises but basically Rap Music is his style/hip hop. He chose hip hop because that is what he is best at! As a young musician, he is inspired by Sarkodie and Manifest.

Trey 1

Emmanuel Larbie also known by his stage name as Trey 1 is a rapper prolific writer in the group. He's known for his funny but hard punch raps which has brought him this far. He chose rap because he fits in better. He's is inspired by Sarkodie

Listen to their Hit track 'Obra' Here