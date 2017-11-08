Photos: Temple Management Company Partners Multimedia Group

modernghana logo

Global entertainment management company, Temple Management Company has partnered Ghana’s largest private media organisation, The Multimedia Group, to promote talents on the African continent.

The partnership which was announced at a short ceremony at the offices of The Multimedia Group, will see the two companies work together to push artistes in Ghana and Nigeria.

Established in 2016, Temple Management Company is a global full-service talent and events management agency with its headquarters in Lagos.

The company represents many of Africa’s most acclaimed and pioneering figures in several existing, new and emerging areas of entertainment, media and government, including film, television, music, sports, literature, fine arts and live entertainment.

The company currently provides services for several well-known personalities including Juliet Ibrahim, Mavins, Iyanya, Vimbai Mutinhiri, Bisola Aiyeola and DJ Jimmy Jatt.

The Temple Management Company currently has a unique partnership with Africa 1 Media in Ghana. Africa 1 Media provides services for artistes like Sarkodie, Samini, Bisa Kdei and Edem.

The Multimedia Group will play a pivotal role with both the Temple Management Company and Africa 1 Media to help promote talents on the continent.

Terfa Tilley Gyado, Director of Communication at Temple Management Company explained that “we have had close affinity between Nigeria and Ghana for so many years that we are just still scratching the surface of all the potentials of what we can do together.”

“The countries are close in proximity in language, culture, food, music and this is just to explore how we can maximise all the great things we have on both sides.

"So [the meeting] is the first step of so many things, events, more collaborations, more exciting music that I think both Nigerian and Ghanaians will be happy about,” he added.

Programmes Director of Hitz FM, Mark Okraku Mantey, speaking for The Multimedia Group said the agreement is “a big deal because we have a strong entertainment presence and so anyone who is doing entertainment will see The Multimedia Group as home.

"You feel at home when you come around and so for them to think of partnering us as their first place in Ghana, it’s in the right direction.”

He noted that, “Ghana and Nigeria at the moment, whether you like it or not – music or entertainment wise - we are one and you can always use entertainment or show business to unite people.”

Mark Okraku Mantey promised that The Multimedia Group will nurture “and make it a greater relationship.”

Also present at the meeting were Idris Olorunnimbe, Founder/CEO of Temple Management Company; Ayodeji Olomojobi, General Counsel/Legal Director of Temple Management Company; Bisola Aiyeola of Big Brother Naija fame; Cynthia Quarcoo, Founder/CEO of Africa 1 Media; Ken Ansah, COO Radio & Digital Media of The Multimedia Group; Kofi Ansah, Programmes Director of Joy FM and Abdulai Awudu, General Manager, Multi TV and Adom brands.

