Listen Up: DJ Kess x KJV premiere ‘Whine Dat’

Nigeria and Ghana have shared and exchanged music since the days of Fela Kuti, so it's not shocking that KJV has grown a fair following in the Gold Coast. His steady emergence in that space has raised eye brows in the Ghanian music industry, prompting a collaboration with a major player.

KJV teams up with award winning disc jockey and YFM Ghana's very own, DJ Kess for her new single 'Whine Dat'; a fusion of reggae, dancehall and EDM.

The beautiful tune encourages the beautiful African woman to whine and flaunt her good stuffs. Everybody knows the African woman has all those curves and 'Whine Dat' tells her not to hide them, but let the world see what she has.

From beat, to its arrangement and delivery, 'Whine Dat' is absolute bliss for the ears. Co-produced by Popito, 'Whine Dat' is definitely one for every playlist.

LINK to Song > https://soundcloud.com/yfm-podcast/dj-kess-x-kjv-whine-dat