Event Organizers Pay Me Less Money Because I'm From The Volta Region - Edem

Rapper Edem says he has been marginalised and underrated over the years because he hails from the Volta Region.

The rapper, born Denning Edem Hotor, is of the strong conviction that he is often paid less in the industry because of where he comes from.

The CEO of Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) who hails from Dzodze in the Volta Region made the comments during an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM with Lexis Bill.

“I feel underrated, at a point I feel we are doing much more than we are credited for…I’ve been marginalised but it just doesn’t get to me,” he explained.

To buttress his point, Edem said, “we’ve signed deals before where I was the least paid because I am from Volta Region and they pass comments like ‘your place is not big’.”

“Companies don’t want to go to my Region,” he stressed but noted that, there are only but a handful of events such as Miss Ghana and Ghana’s Most Beautiful that tours the Region because they are national events.

“You’ve never seen Mentor go to my Region to do talent search, you’ve never seen Stars of the Future scout anybody in my Region,” he said.

Edem believes that dialoguing on such issues is the way forward so "people change their perception."

“So with this platform, Mr President, I want you to build a stadium in my Region. It’s quite important when I go to Volta Region, I don’t have a stadium for my people to play football so President Akufo-Addo, my name is Edem I need you to build a stadium in my region,” he appealed.

Following Shatta Wale’s visit to the Flagstaff House to meet President Akufo-Addo, the rapper concluded that, “also, I know you are a fair father so next year is my birthday so I will expect an invite,” and “I want a Lexus.”