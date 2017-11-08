Meet The Tough Female Radio Reggae Presenter

Mary Kukua Kyerewaa

Pink FM's reggae presenter, Mary Kukua Kyerewaa, who took home the best reggae radio show host of the year at the just-ended Radio & Television Personality (RTP) Awards, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support, which eventually saw her honoured at the RTP Awards ceremony.

The reggae presenter has also extended her appreciation to the entire listeners of Kasoa-based Pink FM for their immense contribution towards the success of her reggae show, Rasta Jet.

“The listeners of the show showed me a lot of love, they accepted me faster than I expected and I appreciate their contributions. I feel so honoured and I thank the Almighty God for the award,” she told BEATWAVES in a chat.

According to her, this is the first time a female presenter has grabbed the title since the introduction of the award scheme.

For her, the award will serve as an inspiration to female presenters that they can do anything they set their minds to.

Known on Pink FM as Conscious Queen, the silky voice female radio presenter revealed that she won the best reggae radio show of the year award through hard work, adding that she will continue to work tirelessly in order to meet the challenges ahead of her.

Rising to the top at Pink FM takes not just talent but a lot of hard work, and Conscious Queen invests a lot into making her reggae show relevant to society and discerning listeners.

She has made a lot of impacts on Pink FM with her show, paving the way for her to be counted among the best when it comes to reggae shows on radio.

Conscious Queen told BEATWAVES that she sees herself as a hardworking presenter who always thinks of satisfying her listeners and admirers in whatever she does, adding that she enjoys whatever she does at Pink FM.

Since her entry into radio a decade ago, Conscious Queen has won the hearts of a myriad of radio listeners in Accra and its environs, and has become a household name.

She has been consistently presenting reggae dancehall on Pink 96.9 FM for the past six years. She plays reggae dancehall on Fridays and Saturdays between 10:00am and 12noon on Pink FM.

Her unique style of presentation has won her accolades like 'reggae goddess', 'Fire Mama', 'Lava Queen', among others.

She blends the Jamaican Patois with English and other Ghanaian languages, making her a delight to listen to.