‘Pen & Paper’ Tops iTunes Charts

Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue's 'Pen & Paper' album is topping charts on iTunes music store.

The 13-track album which was launched at the Alliance Française on Saturday, October 21, 2017 features Ru, Magnom, Kwabena Bahom, Cina Soul, Kwasi Arthur and KiDi.

The album was ably produced by iPappi, Shaker, Vacsonit, King Jamal, Magnom, Bedi Drumkits, Wypa, Paq, BB and JayMera.

Many have described this hip-hop album as the BBnZ duo's most successful joint project.

