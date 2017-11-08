Exclusive BTS Pictures From Dr_drilla Feat Article Wan -“asem” Music Video Shoot

Fast-rising Ghanaian Hip-Life musician, Dr Drilla is known for his quality rap delivery has released behind-the-scenes photos of his recently released single “ASEM” featuring Article Wan.

The video which happens to be the debut music video of the artist is set to grace the screens of various TV stations and entertainment TV shows in Ghana.

The Asem video, directed by Justice Kloutse was shot at various locations in Accra.

Check out the behind the scenes photos here, official video dropping soon.