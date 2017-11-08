Ama Grace To Launch Fourth Album On December 3

Preparations are underway for Sunyani-based gospel musician, Ama Grace to launch her fourth album.

The album titled ‘Count Your Blessings’ is scheduled to be launch on December, 3, 2017 at the Glad Tidings Assemblies of God Church in Sunyani-capital of the Brong Ahafo Region.

The event which will kick start around 3:00pm will see performances from Son Alex, Christopher Asare, Nicholas Amponsah, Minister Onasis, Janet Bossman, Kofi Kyeremeh, Nti Anane, Uncle Ebo, Rev. David Kyeremeh, Pastor Kojo Oteng, Obaapa Francisca, Nana Ansu Amponsah, Evangelist Godwin Boakye and others.

The ‘Count Your Blessings’ album consists of tracks such as ‘Count Your Blessings’, ‘Mercy’, ‘Count Your Blessings (Worship) and ‘Yensene Awufo’.

Ama Grace began her journey into the music scene with her debut album ‘Nyame Nya Nka Bi’, followed by ‘Adom’ and ‘Permission’ respectively.

Ama Grace who is under Barimah Productions believes the Mercy of God keeps his children going.

According to her, no matter how hard situations may be, the good lord is ready to save his people.

She also indicated that the LORD’S compassion never fails.

Ama Grace is also known for her philanthropism towards education of girls through the initiation of Ama Grace Foundation.