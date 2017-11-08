Nigerian Music: The Most Popular Songs In Port-Harcourt Right Now

Music Chat (pronounced Music Chart) is an online television music ranking show. The general public and people who are passionate for music share their thoughts about The Most Popular Current Songs here ...

In this new episode, the Music Chat crew took to the streets of Port-harcourt, media houses, higher institutions, events, and other places to know The Nigerian songs rocking people's world. Watch Port-harcourt residents reveal their favourite songs, and Know the name of the song & artiste that is popular on the street, on radio, university campuses, musical stores, clubs and parties right now in the oil rich Garden City and treasure base of Nigeria.....