Music Premiere: Shugar Baby – Cell Phone

Port Harcourt’s born and bred singer, Shugar Baby, winner of “Raffia City Unplugged” talent Hunt 2017, has dropped his first official single ‘Cell Phone’.

This comes after his emergence as winner of the talent hunt which saw him earn a promotional singing deal with Xsquadmagazine.com.ng.

“CELL PHONE” is based on his love life as he tries to maintain his relationship.

According to Shugar Baby, the inspiration behind “CELL PHONE” came when he tried dialling his girlfriend’s number but she refused picking up her cell phone.

What an inspirational song for Lovers.

