Photos: Meet Shatta Wale's mum

Dancehall act, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr has flaunted his mother to the whole world.

The musician posted photos of the mother, Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, on Facebook after he bought her a car on her birthday.

Shatta Wale expressed his profound love for his mother saying, “Today God gave me the strength to buy my mother a brand new car and also showed her my new house…Soon am buying you a Mansion mummy Elsie Evelyn Avemegah ..very soon ..Love you !!!!”

See photos below:

