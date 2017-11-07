modernghana logo

D-Black And King Promise Team Up For 'Nobody'

D-Black And King Promise Team Up For 'Nobody'

Multiple award winning rap act, Black Avenue Muzik Ceo and music mogul, D-Black right after dropping the smash hit 'Julie' drops this beautiful jam 'Nobody' featuring King Promise.

The "Rony Turn Me Up" produced record comes ahead of D-Black's upcoming mixtape release.

Download & Enjoy :
https://soundcloud.com/user-98448858/d-black-nobody-ft-king-promise-prod-rony-turn-me-up

